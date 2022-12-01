2023: APC doesn’t care about your future, Atiku tells youths





•My husband, a Fulani, not a killer Fulani, says Titi Abubakar

•PDP candidate has capacity, experience to move Nigeria forward —Tambuwal

By Dayo Johnson

PRESIDENTIAL candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, yesterday, challenged Nigerians to kick out the All Progressives Congress, APC, for retrogression in the country.

The PDP presidential candidate specifically told the youths not to make the mistake of voting for APC, which doesn’t care about their future and education.

He spoke during his campaign rally in Ondo State.

His words: “We have started our campaign rally in Ondo State in the South-West and it is deliberate, because we want to show you that we appreciate what you have done for us in the last election.

“You gave us the highest votes in the South-West during the last presidential election and we will never forget that.

“That is why if you repeat the same thing, we promise to deal with insecurity; we will also make…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper