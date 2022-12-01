ABUSIVE CAMPAIGNS: APC, PDP, LP trade blames





…We’ll wield the big stick if… — INEC

…Offenders risk N1m fine, 6 months imprisonment

By Clifford Ndujihe & John Alechenu

IN SPITE of provisions in the Electoral Act 2022 prescribing various punishments for campaign of calumny, the various parties and candidates are still indulging in it since campaigns started on September 28, 2023 and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, is yet to sanction anyone.

Leaders and candidates of the three leading political parties – All Progressives Congress, APC; Peoples Democratic Party, PDP; and Labour Party, LP, were, yesterday, locked in claims and counter-claims over non-adherence to issue-based campaigns.

However, the INEC, once again, enjoined the parties to shun mudslinging in their campaigns warning that it would wield the big stick if the parties continued to flout the law.

We’ll prosecute offenders –INEC

Speaking on the raging abusive campaign in the polity, Mr Rotimi Oyekanmi, chief…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper