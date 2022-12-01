Atiku has solutions to Nigeria’s power problem – Reno Omokri





Number one bestselling author and former aide to ex president Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri, has said that the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar has the solution to Nigeria’s power problems.

He said only Atiku has detailed correctly how he intends to solve the problem.

Omokri said this in his 52nd blurb about why he believes Atiku is the best candidate Nigeria needs.

He said thus:

“Day 52 of #WhyShouldIVoteAtiku: On Tuesday September 13, 2022, Peter Obi was asked a question about green energy and he responded that he does not know what green energy is. How can Nigerians expect a man who does not know what green energy is to solve our power challenge?

On July 21, 2022, Waziri Atiku Abubakar sat for hours in an interview with AriseTV. He was asked how he would resolve Nigeria’s power conundrum, and he gave a very detailed and articulate answer, which incorporated green energy. He said he would decentralise power…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper