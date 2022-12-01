Datti-Ahmed raises alarm over violation of peace accord

By
Headliners
-
1


Presidential Interview: Worst form of corruption is fake war on corruption — Datti Baba Ahmed
Presidential Interview: Worst form of corruption is fake war on corruption — Datti Baba Ahmed

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Vice Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Dr. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed has declared that orchestrated attempts  by opponents to denigrate the candidacy of the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, using false claims and attacks on his supporters will fail.

He said this at a press conference, in Abuja, on Wednesday.

Datti-Ahmed expressed disappointment that despite signing a peace accord, Presidential Candidates of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, and his Peoples Democratic Party  counterpart, Atiku Abubakar, have used campaign events to spew invectives and spread falsehoods about Obi.

The LP Presidential running mate also expressed sadness over the increasing spate of attacks on party supporters which in some cases has led to the death of party members  the recent being the killing of the Labour Party Woman Leader, Victoria Chintex, in Kaura, Kaduna State.

He pointed out that despite…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR