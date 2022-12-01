Datti-Ahmed raises alarm over violation of peace accord





By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Vice Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Dr. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed has declared that orchestrated attempts by opponents to denigrate the candidacy of the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, using false claims and attacks on his supporters will fail.

He said this at a press conference, in Abuja, on Wednesday.

Datti-Ahmed expressed disappointment that despite signing a peace accord, Presidential Candidates of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, and his Peoples Democratic Party counterpart, Atiku Abubakar, have used campaign events to spew invectives and spread falsehoods about Obi.

The LP Presidential running mate also expressed sadness over the increasing spate of attacks on party supporters which in some cases has led to the death of party members the recent being the killing of the Labour Party Woman Leader, Victoria Chintex, in Kaura, Kaduna State.

He pointed out that despite…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper