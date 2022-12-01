Enugu begins free Rotavirus vaccination against diarrhoea





By Dennis Agbo

The Enugu State Primary Health Care Development Agency, ENS-PHCDA, will Saturday December 3rd begin free vaccination of Rotavirus vaccines, aimed at preventing diarrhoea among children.

Diarrhoea is the cause of about 40 percent diseases among children which causes dehydration and hospitalisation.

The vaccine has not been part of the routine immunization and it’s administration on children is costly, but has now been made available to Nigeria by international partners for vaccination on Children.

In a sensitisation and Engagement meeting on the Rotavirus vaccine introduction in Enugu, on Wednesday, the Executive Director of ENS-PHCDA, Dr. George Ugwu stated that from 3rd to 10th December 2022, vaccination of Rotavirus will be included in the routine immunization in a seven days intensification campaign.

Ugwu who said that the vaccine which will be administed as oral drops protect infants from sever diarrhoea.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper