Flood: Over 100 facilities destroyed in Ogbaru





By Vincent Ujumadu

THE entire Ogbaru local government area of Anambra State is now littered with the relics of the flood that submerged all the communities in the area after the flood had receded, with over 100 social amenities in disuse.

Ogbaru is the local government where dozens of people lost their lives when their boat capsized as they were being evacuated from their submerged homes.

Officials of the United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, who visited the area yesterday on a fact- finding for the purpose of assisting the flood victims, were taken aback at the magnitude of the destruction in all the communities.

It was discovered that all the water, sanitation and hygiene facilities in both the primary and secondary schools, as well as in other public places, were washed away by the flood.

Most sections of the major road that passed through the local government, the Onitsha – Atani- Ogwuikpele federal road, were washed away by the flood such that…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper