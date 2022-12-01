Growth in diaspora remittances to Nigeria, other SSAs slows — World Bank





By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The World Bank has indicated that financial flows to Nigeria and other Sub-Saharan African (SSA) countries is slowing down though it will reach $53 billion in 2022 , up from $50 billion in 2021.

The Bank disclosed this in its ‘Migration Development Brief 37’ released yesterday noting that the growth rate in SSA remittances slowed to 5.2 percent when compared to 16.4 percent growth recorded in 2021.

It said: “Remittance flows to Sub-Saharan Africa surged 16.4 percent to $50 billion during 2021, the strongest increase since 2018.

“However, the region is exposed to the effects of the concurrent crises affecting the global economy in 2022.

“Remittance out turns will depend on the balancing of increasing needs for support from the African overseas labor force, and the availability of incomes in host countries to be remitted.

“Remittance gains are likely to be held to 5.2 percent in the year, an 11 percentage point fall…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper