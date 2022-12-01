Hakeem Jeffries to succeed Nancy Pelosi, as first Black party leader in Congress





Hakeem Jeffries

By Biodun Busari

The Democrats of the United States House of Representatives have unanimously elected the caucus chair and New York lawmaker, Hakeem Jeffries to succeed Nancy Pelosi from January 2023.

Jeffries is on the verge of making history to become the first Black lawmaker to lead one of the two major parties in either chamber of Congress, according to CNN.

House Democrats met behind closed doors Wednesday morning on Capitol Hill to finalise their decision of choosing Jeffries.

Jeffries contested unopposed as a leader, with Massachusetts Representative Katherine Clark, who is the current assistant speaker, running as a whip and California Representative Peter Aguilar, formerly vice chair of the caucus, and was expected to win the spot to lead the House Democratic caucus.

The report revealed that Republicans have the majority in the next Congress, so Jeffries, Clark and Aguilar…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper