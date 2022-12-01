How wrong prescription, misuse of antimicrobial drugs fuel resistance





… As scientists collaborate to tackle menace

By Chioma Obinna

With increasing misuse of antimicrobial drugs, medical experts have raised the alarm over increasing deaths associated with antimicrobial resistance, AMR, across the world and Nigeria inclusive.

Currently, findings by the World Health Organisation, WHO, show that Antimicrobial Resistance, AMR, otherwise known as drug resistance is currently posing a threat to public health as it is projected to cause over 10 million deaths globally by 2050, with a large part of it occurring in sub-Saharan Africa.

While antimicrobials are agents used to prevent, control and treat infectious diseases in humans, animals and plants, AMR occur when bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites no longer respond to antimicrobial agents such as antibiotics, fungicides, antiviral agents and parasiticides.

As a result of drug resistance, antibiotics and other antimicrobial agents become ineffective and infections become difficult…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper