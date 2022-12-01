Jittery politicians behind attack on our properties – INEC





By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Despite the upsurge in the attacks on properties of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) across the country, the Chairman of the electoral body, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, and his predecessor, Professor Attahiru Jega, on Thursday, dismissed suggestions by some Nigerians that the electoral body should hire high profile private security guards or agents to protect the commission’s facilities.

While Jega argued that INEC is a critical state institution that must be protected by the Federal government by any means necessary, Yakubu maintained that Nigeria’s security agencies have the capacity to defend the commission’s facilities from attacks.

This was as former Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel, Dr Mohamed Chambas, stated that elections do not merely present citizens the opportunity to select the next baton-holders in the marathon of leadership, but they are often an opportunity to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper