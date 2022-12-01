LASG recognizes COMTUA as unifying body for truckers





By Godwin Oritse

THE Lagos State Government has recognized the Council of Maritime Transport Unions and Association, COMTUA, as the umbrela body for all other associations for the management transport Unions activities in the maritime sector.

In a letter to the President of COMTUA, Comrade Adeyinka Aroyewun, the State government said that it has resolved to ensure that peace and tranquillity is maintained by the various associations just as challenges confronting the sector is also being looked into.

In the letter signed by Engr Micheal Ojowuro, a Director at the Lagos Ministry of Transport the different groups must come under one body for ease of administration.

Part of letter reads: “I am directed to inform you that the Ministry in her resolve to ensure peace and tranquillity, a single body be formed in order to manage, monitor, and supervise the operation of members in this transportation sector.

“It’s pertinent to state that streamlining the activities of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper