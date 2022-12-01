MacTay bags NECA award





MacTay has been awarded the Consultancy/Human Capital Service Provider of the Year at the 2021 Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA) Employer’s Excellence Award ceremony.

The award was in recognition of MacTay’s commitment to improving organisational performance and professional development and their role in helping accelerate the growth of the local economy by creating employment opportunities.

The Annual Employers Excellence Award seeks to celebrate organisations which see people as their core business and have implemented policies, systems and processes that create and sustain enterprise competitiveness and productivity along with industrial peace and harmony.

At the event, which was held at the Lagos Oriental Hotel, the Consultancy/Human Capital Service Provider award was presented to MacTay by NECA in appreciation of the consulting company’s exceptional contribution to the development of the local labour market and promoting best practices in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper