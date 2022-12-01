Rivers: Alleged arrest of PDP guber candidate baseless – Campaign Council





By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – RIVERS State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council has dismissed the rumoured arrest of its gubernatorial candidate, Siminalayi Fubara, as false and mischievous.

Unconfirmed report has been trending in the social media that men of the Department of State Security (DSS) had apprehended Fubara, aka Sim, at an unknown location with intent to hand him over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Chief Ogbonna Nwuke, Spokesman, for the Consolidation of Rivers Vision (PDP) Campaign Council said in a statement on Wednesday that there is no substance in claims that Sim has been arrested by any security.

He said, “It is baffling that some jobbers, spin doctors and never-do-wells are intent on misleading public opinion through the spread of bare-faced lies. What they have dropped on the social media are tissues of malicious lies. Note that the mass media is silent on a tale that obviously lacks facts and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper