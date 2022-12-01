World AIDS Day: 2.7m young people living with HIV – UNICEF





By Boluwaji Obahopo

As the world marked International AIDS Day on Thursday, UNICEF has raised alarm over the neglect of HIV/AIDS treatment in children, saying the battle against HIV/AIDS was yet to be won.

UNICEF made this known on Thursday in a statement made available by the Communication Officer of UNICEF Enugu field office, Mrs Ijeoma Onuoha-Ogwe on the sideline of World AIDS Day.

The statement said around 110,000 children and adolescents between the ages of 19 years died from AIDS-related causes in 2021, while another 310,000 were newly infected, bringing the total number of young people living with HIV to 2.7 million.

UNICEF warns that progress in HIV prevention and treatment for children, adolescents, and pregnant women has nearly flattened over the past three years, with many regions still not at pre-COVID-19 service coverage, “This comes on top of an existing and growing gap…





