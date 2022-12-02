Contempt: IGP files motion to set aside proceedings, committal order





IGP, Usman Alkali Baba

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Usman Alkali Baba has approached the Federal High Court in Abuja to file a motion to set aside the contempt proceeding and committal order issued by the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Tuesday, 29th November 2022,

In the motion filed before the Federal High Court in the Federal Capital Territory on Thursday, 1st December 2022, the IGP extensively highlighted grounds why the orders should be set aside including noting that he had not been appointed into office as Inspector-General of Police when the case was instituted and the reinstatement order in question granted.

A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi said the IGP also affirmed that the contempt proceedings were served via substituted means in November 2018 and January, 2019 respectively, on the then Inspector-General of Police, and not on him as the incumbent.

“The IGP in his…





