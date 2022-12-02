Currency redesign: Speculators mop up food items from Sokoto border market





By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

FEAR of the unknown now rules traders and buyers in many parts of the country following the decision of the Federal Government to redesign the Naira, take more control of the amount of cash in circulation, and checkmate the hoarding of currency by nefarious persons.

However, as that lofty programme takes effect in the second week of December this year, some “money bags” and smart businessmen in the country’s Northern borders with other countries are said to be mopping up available livestock and food stuffs from major markets in the borders with other countries and warehousing the stock ostensibly to sell at higher prices once the new Nigerian currency hits the market.

The action of the money speculators, it was revealed, has already resulted in a significant increase in the prices of foodstuffs and livestock in the markets surveyed by an Arewa Voice correspondent. During a visit to the Mamman Suka Market at the Sokoto border with a northern…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper