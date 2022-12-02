Delta Govt prioritises access to justice – Okowa





Delta Deputy Governor, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro, representing Governor Ifeanyi Okowa (2nd right),Delta Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Isaiah Bozimor (right), Chief Judge of Delta State, Justice Theresa Diai (2nd left), and the President, Customary Court of Appeal, Asaba, Justice Patience Elumeze at the meeting of the Body of Attorneys-General of the Federation in Government House, Asaba on Thursday.

Delta Governor and Vice-Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, has said that the state government was prioritising access to justice as part of efforts to expand and broaden justice delivery in the state.

He stated this at the second meeting of the Body of Attorneys-General of States of the Federation held in Asaba on Thursday.

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Mr Kingsley Otuaro, Okowa said that the meeting was taking place at a crucial time in the country’s history as the nation was in the electioneering…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper