FRSC confirms 1 died, 2 injured in Enugu auto crash





The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said that one person died while two others sustained serious injuries in a fatal accident that occurred within Enugu metropolis on Thursday.

The Sector Commander of FRSC Enugu State Command, Mr Joseph Toby, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Thursday.

Toby said that the accident occurred at the ever-busy Akanu Ibiam International Airport Road, within the Emene community axis of the road at about 1 p.m.

He said that the driver of the micro-mini-bus (Hi-Jet) vehicle must have been on top speed and could not easily slow down or clearly dodge the pedestrian who was crossing the road.

“When he eventually knocked down the pedestrian, who was attempting to cross the road, the vehicle rammed down a slope, somersaulted and went up in flames immediately.

“FRSC patrol team was closely on hand to give a rescue hand to the two occupants of the bus and the knocked down pedestrian, as well as called…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper