Insecurity: Army to review operations across Nigeria

The Nigerian Army is set to review its various operations across the country with a view to advancing its fight against criminal activities.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu stated this in Abuja during the news briefing on the fourth quarter Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Conference scheduled to take place in Sokoto State this week from 4 December till 10.

The conference is themed, “Building a Professional Nigerian Army for the 21st Century Security Environment.”

The Nigerian army said it is reviewing its operations to rout terrorists, bandits, kidnappers, separatist groups, and other criminal gangs…





