Iranian man shot dead for celebrating country’s World Cup exit

An Iranian man, Mehran Samak has been shot dead by Iran’s security forces for allegedly jubilating over the country’s football team’s exit at the Qatar World Cup.

Rights groups confirmed that security agents killed Samak after honking his car horn in the city of Bandar Anzali, a city northwest of Tehran, according to the UK Guardian.

The report said the victim was a childhood friend of Iranian football player Saeid Ezatolahi, who played in the World Cup in Qatar and was in the team which lost to the USA on Tuesday.

The Norway-based Iran Human Rights group confirmed Samak’s death in a statement on Twitter on Thursday.

