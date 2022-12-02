Naira redesign: Give out old naira notes – Femi Adesina mocks hoarders





Femi Adesina

By Biodun Busari

Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina has advised rich Nigerians hoarding old naira notes to give them out to the less privileged at festive periods.

Adesina made this known on Friday in an article entitled ‘My Naira note is newer than yours.’

Recall that Buhari unveiled the new naira notes on 23rd November following the announcement of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele to redesign the naira as part of monetary policy to combat hoarding of banknotes outside the banking system.

Emefiele had said, “There was an urgent need to take control of currency in circulation and to address the hoarding of Naira banknotes outside the banking system, the…





