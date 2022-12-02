Troops kill ISWAP terrorists in Borno





By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Scores of Islamic State of the West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists have been eliminated by troops of 25 Task Force Brigade, Operation Hadin Kai in Damboa, Borno.

Sources said the terrorists had launched a failed attack some hours after pledging their allegiance to the new ISIS “caliph” Abu al-Hussein al-Husseini al-Qurashi.

They met their waterloo in the hands of the Nigerian troops during the ambush operation.

The source noted that an unspecified number of the terrorists attacked Wajiroko town in two phantom MRAPs and six hilux trucks mounted with Anti Aircraft Guns.

Counter-Insurgency expert and security analyst in Lake Chad, Zagazola Makama, confirmed the neutralization of the terroristst.

The terrorists attack preceeded multiple mortar bombs they fired from Gubub axis of the town.

“But the resilient troops stood their grounds and engaged the terrorists in a heavy gun battle which lasted for about 40 minutes” the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper