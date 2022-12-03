2023: Buhari, NSA urged to intervene over conduct of Benue Guards





By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari and the Inspector-General of Police have been told to probe the activities of the Benue State Volunteer Guards.

The Benue Coalition on Human Rights made this known in a letter to the President, IGP, National Security Adviser and heads of other security agencies.

In a petition, it was alleged that the Benue Guards were being used to hunt political opponents.

In the petition obtained by our correspondent, which was co-signed by Rev. Solomon Semaka and Patriot Okwori Onaji, its President and Secretary General, the group also alleged that the guards were being used to intimidate and harass perceived political opponents.

The group said the most recent attack was carried out in Otukpo wherein three natives were dehumanized and left in coma.”

The petioner said: “We have attached petitions made to law enforcement organizations in this regard in order not to bore you with the horrific details of what these victims…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper