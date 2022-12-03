2023: Labour Party inaugurates campaign council in Borno





By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The labor party, LP in Borno state have inaugurated officials to flag of its campaign ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Speaking during the inauguration which took place before newsmen at The Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ press centre in Maiduguri on Saturday, the Director General, Gavs Kariya and Chairman of the Campaign Council who was just inaugurated said on behalf of the members that 54 support groups are already geared up for the campaign which would take off very soon.

The campaign coordinator said that his party has representive in all the 27 council areas and ward level across the state, adding that what makes Peter Obi presidency unique is that it is quite organized and will surprise all other opposition parties in the state.

On challenges, the DG noted that Borno has suffered violence for over a decade, adding that the people of Borno are yearning for change. We do not expect anyone to attack us because we are the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper