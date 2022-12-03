Adeboye decries high cost of diesel, insecurity, corruption others





…as RCCG ends 7-days fasting

By Olayinka Latona

GENERAL Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye yesterday decried the worsening insecurity and economic challenges in the country wondering most times if those in authority understands the agony Nigerians are passing through.

The cleric said this during the end of a seven days prayer and fasting session with the General Overseer and RCCG family held at the New Arena of the church, Simawa, Ogun State ahead of the annual Holy Ghost Congress.

Pastor Adeboye had earlier asked his church members to join him as he prepares to go on national prayer and fasting for the country.

Leading the prayer session which lasted for over three hours, Pastor Adeboye lamented that Nigeria the world’s 6th oil producer of oil still experience incessant hike in diesel price.

In his words: “We are living in a country, one of the biggest oil producing countries in the world and from what we…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper