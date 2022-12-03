Climate Change: Ripple Heights, GLF partner to educate farmers on harmful agricultural practices





Ripple Heights and GLF Ibadan teams on the field with the smallholder farmers in the Ilegbon community during a practical demonstration of an eco-friendly farming system in Ibadan recently

It is no longer news that the effect of global warming and the many risks it poses to human lives and other ecosystem components is alarming. The many incidents of flooding, prolonged drought, abrupt change in weather conditions and other natural disasters did not just occur but were the resultants effects of harmful practices and ways of life.

Unfortunately, these climate change-induced disasters are on the increase with each passing day. It is astounding that a key sector such as agriculture is a major contributor to climate change. Agriculture in its entirety is a sector that can either heighten or mitigate climate change, food production through planting of crops and rearing of animals must therefore be harnessed with environmental sustainability plans.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper