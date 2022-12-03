EU strikes oil price cap deal to starve Russia war machine of funds





The EU on Friday joined the G7 in agreeing a cap on the price of Russian oil to starve the Kremlin of resources for its Ukraine war, as President Vladimir Putin said strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure were “inevitable”.

The price cap of $60 per barrel, previously agreed on a political level with the United States and the G7 group of wealthy democracies, will come into effect with an EU embargo on Russian crude oil from Monday.

The embargo will prevent shipments of Russian crude by tanker vessel to the EU, which account for two thirds of imports, potentially depriving Russia’s war chest of billions of euros.

Poland had refused to back the price cap plan over concerns the ceiling was too high, before its ambassador to the bloc confirmed Warsaw’s agreement on Friday evening, allowing the measure to be made official this weekend.

The price cap is designed to make it harder to bypass the sanctions by selling beyond the EU.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper