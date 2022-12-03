Fuel Scarcity: Again, APC failed Lagosians, says ADC 





The African Democratic Congress, ADC, has described the current fuel scarcity in Lagos State as another indices of the failure of All Progressives Congress, APC-led government to make life liveable for Lagosians.

According to ADC, that the scarcity has become a yearly occurrence at yuletide means “the APC government is clueless and ineffective in the discharge of its constitutional responsibility of making life liveable for residents of the state.”

The party further said it was deliberate and selfish that neither the state nor Federal Government had intervened, so the people can remain impoverished, while the APC leadership lined its pockets.

ADC made the points in a statement by Mabel Oboh, the National Representative in Funso Doherty Campaign Council, for the 2023 Lagos State governorship election.

Mrs Oboh, who was the party’s governorship candidate for Edo State in 2020, is currently its National Director of Inclusion and Diversity.

In the statement, the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper