IPOB: Kanu’s release will restore peace, security in S/East – GIA





By Nnamdi Ojiego

Contrary to the Federal Government’s claim that the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, would raise security concerns, the Global Igbo Alliance, GIA, has argued that Kanu’s release would restore peace and security in all corners of the eastern region of the country.

A statement signed by the group’s president and secretary, Dr. Christian Duru and Mrs. Chinwe Eboh respectively, called on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to unconditionally release the IPOB leader, as it would fruitfully douse the tension in the region and fulfil the legitimate expectations of Nigerians both at home and in the diaspora.

The group noted that having monitored with keen interest, the trial of Kanu since he was abducted from Kenya, it was most appalling that despite the two recent decisive judgments by the courts in favour of the IPOB leader’s defence and freedom, he remained in detention unlawfully.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper