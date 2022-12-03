Israeli police shoot dead Palestinian in West Bank





Israeli security forces take position as Palestinians wave national flags during a protest in Beit Dajan, east of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, against the establishment of Israeli outposts, on December 2, 2022. (Photo by Zain Jaafar / AFP)

Israeli police shot dead a Palestinian Friday in the occupied West Bank, in an incident described by the force as a stabbing and by a Palestinian official as a quarrel.

Israeli police said its border guards were approached by several suspects in the town of Huwara when one “pulled out a knife and stabbed one of them”.

The guards “responded by shooting one suspect and neutralising him,” police said in a statement, before confirming to AFP the Palestinian was killed.

There are regular patrols by Israeli forces through the town of Huwara, which straddles the main road south of Nablus in the northern West Bank.

A member of the Huwara municipality, Wajeh Odeh, told AFP the shooting followed “a quarrel”.

“An Israeli soldier…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper