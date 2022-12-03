Ondo monarch, dragged on the floor, abducted by six gunmen





By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Palpable tension gripped the entire Akoko communities in the Northern Senatorial District of Ondo state, as a 66-year-old traditional ruler, the Oloso of Oso-Ajowa, Oba Clement Jimoh Olukotun, was abducted from his bedroom by six gunmen. Oso Ajowa is in Akoko North-West council area of the State.

Sources said that his abduction, had to do with some disagreement between the monarch and some prominent leaders within and outside the community.

The gunmen stormed the palace at about 10:05 pm on Thursday and dragged the monarch on the floor to an unknown destination. They reportedly shot sporadically and damaged the main entrance door to the palace before entering into the monarch’s bedroom.

Sources said that the sound of the gunshots, caused pandemonium within the palace.

The monarch and his family members were said to have been woken up by the several gunshots fired by the bandits to break down the iron door in the palace.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper