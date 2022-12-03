Poverty: You got it wrong, NGF replies FG





By Henry Umoru

THE thirty- six State Governors under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, NGF has lampooned the Federal Government for blaming the high level of poverty in the country on state governors.

Governors were accused of paying more attention to flyovers and airports rather than improving the living standard of the people.

NGF noted that FG should stop shifting blames to others over rising poverty in the country.

The Governors took a swipe at the Federal Government, saying that its dereliction of duty was responsible for the rising poverty in the country and the reason people have been unable to engage in regular agrarian activities in commerce.

According to the Governors, the accusation by the Federal Government came as a surprise to them, saying that it got it wrong, adding that the assertion was not only preposterous and without any empirical basis, but also very far from the truth.

The Governors said that what the Federal Government was…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper