Suspect charged with murder in shooting of rapper Takeoff





Takeoff

Houston police said Friday they arrested and charged with murder a man suspected in the killing of rapper Takeoff, a member of the influential hip hop group Migos, who was fatally shot last month.

Speaking at a press conference, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was arrested on Thursday evening in connection with the death of Takeoff, who was one of three people shot November 1 at a bowling alley in Houston.

One day previously Cameron Joshua, 22, was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Houston Police Sgt. Michael Burrow said that the shooting at a private party followed an argument over a “lucrative dice game,” but that Takeoff was uninvolved and “an innocent bystander.”

He also said the investigation remained ongoing.

“Gun violence everywhere, not just in the city of Houston, has to stop,” said the city’s mayor, Sylvester Turner, on Friday, calling the shooting a case of a “young man taking the life of another young…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper