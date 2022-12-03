Today's Latest Vanguard Newspaper Headlines Vanguard World Cup 2022 Diary – Day 13: Ghana fail to get revenge, Cameroon shock Brazil (photos) By Headliners - Saturday, December 3, 2022 2 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp US referee Ismail Elfath shows a yellow card and then a red card to Cameroon’s forward #10 Vincent Aboubakar after he took off his jersey to celebrate scoring his team’s first goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group G football match between Cameroon and Brazil at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on December 2, 2022. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP) Serbia’s goalkeeper #23 Vanja Milinkovic-Savic holds Switzerland’s midfielder #10 Granit Xhaka by the throat during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group G football match between Serbia and Switzerland at Stadium 974 in Doha on December 2, 2022. (Photo by MANAN VATSYAYANA / AFP) Uruguay’s goalkeeper #01 Fernando Muslera (L), Uruguay’s midfielder #06 Rodrigo Bentancur and Uruguay’s forward #09 Luis Suarez react at the end of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group H football match between Ghana and Uruguay at the Al-Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah, south of Doha on December 2, 2022. (Photo by Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP) A billboard… Source: Vanguard Newspaper