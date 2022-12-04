2023: Don’t waste your money, Rivers is ‘No-go area’, Wike tells APC





Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, on Saturday said other parties especially the All Progressives Congress (APC) to avoid wasting money for electioneering in the State, saying that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was the only party to beat in next year’s general elections.

Wike spoke during the State Honours and Awards ceremony held at the Banquet Hall, Government House in Port Harcourt, the State capital.

“Lawyer, you must make money but here don’t worry yourself; nobody would win here,” he said during the event, urging opposition parties not to waste their resources campaigning in the State.

The governor specifically passed the message to APC chieftains present at the event, which include the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN; Governor Dave Umahim of Ebonyi State, and his Kogi State counterpart, Yahaya Bello, who were part of the awardees.

“I told David Umahi, Governor of Kogi and Abubakar Malami…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper