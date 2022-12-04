Actor, Olaiya Igwe under fire for going naked at beach to pray for Tinubu’s victory





Yoruba movie star, Ebun Oloyede, popularly known as Olaiya Igwe is under fire over his viral nude video, wherein, he prayed for the victory of the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate in the forthcoming 2023 election.

Meanwhile, several reactions have continued to trail the now-viral nude video of the actor, a staunch supporter of Tinubu who hails from Ogun State.

Nollywood Olaiya Igwe went nude to pray for the victory of BAT at the beach side . How did we get here ? Lol pic.twitter.com/sIeADyr185 — Omo Lere (@Omolere23) December 3, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Recall earlier in the year, the media sector was awash with reports of Olaiya praising Tinubu’s generosity.

In the video, Olaiya who spoke in Yoruba Language said, “Let Tinubu win the forthcoming election, get him to the post. I internationally came to the beach to plead with you (God), the most merciful. Let Tinubu’s vote be as much as the water of the ocean. Don’t put us…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper