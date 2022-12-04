I owe nobody apology for commending Buhari on 13% derivation – Wike





Wike and Buhari

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers said he does not owe anybody an apology for commending President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the payment of funds owed to states in the Niger Delta since 1999.

Wike stated this on Saturday at the 2022 Rivers state honours and awards ceremony, in Port Harcourt.

Read also: Buhari, govs row deepens as Afenifere, Ohanaeze, PANDEF weigh in

He said, “I have no apology to anybody. Today, Wike did this and that projects. Look if Buhari did not release the money — from 1999, which my party did not even release — I won’t have done what I did.

“I don’t give a damn to anybody. I don’t care. I got the money. I’m not a fan of Buhari. He has not done well in so many areas but with this payment of money, he did well.

“My friends and party members may not be happy. Make una no vex oo. This one, Buhari did well. He gave me money and I used it to do something for people in Rivers state. The other ones will talk…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper