Iran executes 4 over links to Israeli intelligence





Iran President, Raisi

Iran on Sunday put to death four people accused of working with Israel’s intelligence service, the judiciary said.

“This morning, the sentences of four main members of the gang of mobsters related to the Zionist intelligence service were executed,” the judiciary’s Mizan Online website reported.

Iran carried out the sentences four days after the Islamic republic’s supreme court upheld the penalty of capital punishment for “their intelligence cooperation with the Zionist regime (Israel) and kidnapping”, the Mizan Online said.

There was no recourse to appeal after Wednesday’s decision, it added.

Mizan identified the men as Hossein Ordoukhanzadeh, Shahin Imani Mahmoudabad, Milad Ashrafi Atbatan and Manouchehr Shahbandi Bojandi, without elaborating on their backgrounds.

Three other defendants were sentenced to between five and 10 years in prison for crimes against the country’s security, complicity in kidnapping and possession of weapons, the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper