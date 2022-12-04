LP to Soludo: We’ll know who owns the land when we campaign in Awka, Onitsha, Nnewi





By John Alechenu

In this interview, National Chairman of Labour Party (LP), Mr Julius Abure, speaks on the party’s campaign and funding challenges. Abure also responds to the criticism of the party’s presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, by Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State, who is now under attack over his comment, and other issues of national interest. Excerpts:

The Labour Party has undoubtedly made inroads in some hitherto difficult terrains. You’ve been on the campaign trail of your party. What can you say is responsible for this?

Well, I want to say I’m highly impressed with the turnout of party supporters and citizens for the rallies. Obviously, democracy is defined as government of the people, by the people and for the people.

Labour Party, a party that wants to form a government – when you enjoy such massive support – is very obvious as National Chairman of a party that enjoys such massive support, that I’m obviously happy.

It is very…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper