NDLEA declares Abuja drug lord, ‘Ibrahim Bendel’ wanted





NDLEA Chairman, Brig.General Buba Marwa

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA has declared an Abuja drug lord, Ibrahim Momoh, popular as ‘Ibrahim Bendel’ wanted.

Operatives of the NDLEA had stormed the warehouse of the notorious drug lord and ex-convict, where 81 jumbo bags of cannabis weighed 1,278kgs.

Read also: Again, hoodlums attack Imo INEC office

The drug lord had escaped from prison custody to return to his criminal trade.

Though the fleeing drug dealer is still at large and is wanted by the Agency, his warehouse keeper, 55-year-old Ghanaian, Richard Forson Gordon was arrested.

Ibrahim Momoh was first detained on 27th November 2014 with the same substance weighing 385.1kgs, prosecuted, convicted, and sentenced to seven and a half years in prison on 22nd of April, 2020 but escaped from jail after three months.

During its operation, the NDLEA also arrested a 60-year-old grandmother and a pregnant woman among…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper