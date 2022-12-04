Ondo spent refund of 13% oil derivation, others on salaries, projects — Akeredolu





Gov Rotimi Akeredolu

Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on Saturday confirmed the receipt of 13 percent oil derivation, subsidy and SURE-P refunds from the Federation Account in the last two years (2021-2022).

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, the governor explained that the refunds received by the state were expended on capital projects and the payment of accumulated salary arrears.

He explained that the refunds received from the Federal Government were expended on some key capital projects across the three senatorial districts of the state.

“Some of the impactful projects undertaken and completed by this administration include the rehabilitation and asphalt overlay of the 32.6km Araromi-Alape road in Ilaje Local Government Area; 16.65km Ikaramu-Akunnu-chainnage 7-Oke Agbe Road in Akoko Northwest Local Government Area; 4.5km Agadagba Obon-New Ajapa Road in Ese-Odo Local Government Area; 3.0km Oke Igbo Township roads, Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper