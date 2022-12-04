Presidential endorsement not sufficient to legimise naira redesign





On October 26, 2022, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele announced that the CBN would issue the redesigned N200, N500, and N1,000 notes, effective December 15, 2022. In kicking against the policy the Minister of Finance, Mrs Zainab Ahmed claimed that she was not consulted prior to the announcement.

But President Muhammadu Buhari confirmed that he endorsed the redesign of the Naira in line with section 18 of the Central Bank Act. Indeed, the President has since unveiled the re-designed Naira Notes as proposed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)

However, the official endorsement is not sufficient as the President is mandatorily required to present a Money Bill to the National Assembly for the withdrawal of the billions of Naira from public fund earmarked for the printing of the new Naira notes.

Specifically, section 59 of the Constitution requires “an appropriation bill or supplementary bill including any other bill for the payment,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper