South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa won’t resign, says spokesman





South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa will not resign despite a scandal over money stolen from his farm, his spokesman says.

The row centres on claims he kept large sums of cash on his property then covered up its theft.

A panel of legal experts concluded that he has a case to answer.

But Mr Ramaphosa’s spokesman suggested he would fight on, and rather than quit would seek a second term as leader of his African National Congress party.”

President Ramaphosa is not resigning based on a flawed report, neither is he stepping aside,” Vincent Magwenya said.

“It may be in the long-term interest and sustainability of our constitutional democracy, well beyond the Ramaphosa presidency, that such a clearly flawed report is challenged,” he added.

The scandal erupted in June, when a former South African spy boss, Arthur Fraser, filed a complaint with police accusing the president…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper