Ukraine’s Zelensky calls West’s Russian oil cap ‘weak’





Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has criticised a price cap set by his Western allies on Russian oil exports, calling it “weak”.

The cap, approved on Friday, is aimed at stopping countries paying more than $60 (£48) for a barrel of seaborne Russian crude oil.

Russia says it will not accept a cap on prices for its oil exports.

The measure – due to come into force on Monday – intensifies Western pressure on Russia over the invasion.

But Mr Zelensky called the price cap “a weak position” and not “serious” enough to damage to the Russian economy.

“Russia has already caused huge losses to all countries of the world by deliberately destabilising the energy market,” he said in his nightly address.

It is “only a matter of time when stronger tools will have to be used”, he added.

The price cap was put forward in September by the G7 group of industrialised nations (the US, Canada, the UK,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper