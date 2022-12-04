Why Doyin Okupe’s expulsion from Labour Party won’t stand — National Secretary





The National Secretary of the Labour Party, Alh. Umar Farouk, has stated that the LP , Ogun State Chapter lacks the constitutional right to remove the Director General of Peter Obi Presidential Campaign Council, Dr Doyin Okupe, and 10 other members of the Party.

It would be recalled that the alleged explusion of the affected LP chieftains was announced by the leadership of the Ogun State Chapter of the party at a conference held in Abeokuta on Thursday.

Reacting to the development, Farouk, during a press conference in Abuja, stated the members of the party who took part in the alleged explusion did not have the constitutional right to carry out such duty.

He said, “The Ogun State Chapter acted outside its constitutional jurisdiction”.

Also, he stated that the party was not also unaware of the moves by members of the opposition to infiltrate the party’s structure at all levels.

While urging members of the party and Nigerians to disregard the alleged…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper