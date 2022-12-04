



By Efosa Taiwo

The Three Lions of England on Sunday roared over the Terranga Lions of Senegal, defeating the West African side 3-0 to make it to the last eight of the World Cup in Qatar.

it was a domineering performance from the Gareth Southgate side, opening scoring via Jordan Henderson in the 38th minute to set the tune for more goals.

More eventually came as the Senegalese defense led by Kalidou Koulibally had no response to stopping Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka from getting on the scoresheet, and send the English team to the quarter-finals.

England will play France, who defeated Poland in an earlier fixture, for what will be a crunchy tie between two European heavyweights in the last eight.

The post World Cup 2022: England trash Senegal 3-0, qualify for quarter final appeared first on Vanguard News.





Source: Vanguard Newspaper