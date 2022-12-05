2023: Don’t be deceived by fake promises, Okowa tells Nigerians





Governor Ifeanyi Okowa



Vice-Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor of Delta, Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, has called on Nigerians to be prayerful and watchful in order not to be swayed by politicians with fake promises.

He said that with the 2023 general elections a few months away, some politicians had started making empty and unrealistic promises to Nigerians as was the case in 2015.

Okowa made the call at the Thanksgiving Service to mark the end of the Annual Convention of Pasture of Life Ministries International, Asaba.

He said that the task to rebuild Nigeria was herculean, but pointed out that many people aspiring to lead the country did not understand the enormity of the problem facing the nation.

According to him, the times we are in Nigeria is very difficult and many persons want to make it look like its very easy to rebuild Nigeria, that will be deceitful of any man to say so.

“We were deceived in 2015 at the campaigns because promises were…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper