2023: I don’t do live interviews because I’m marketable – Tinubu





…Says his administration will give loans to students

…Says he will reform Almajiri system

…Says he will build additional schools and employ/ train teachers

…Speaks on Diasporal voting

…Clarifies his age/identity imbroglio

By Nwafor Sunday

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Monday said he is a marketable individual.

Jagaban, as he is fondly called vowed to give loans to students in various institutions, if elected in the forthcoming 2023 election.

The former Lagos state governor stated this at the Chatham House programme titled, ‘Nigeria’s 2023 elections: In conversation with Bola Ahmed Tinubu’, monitored by Vanguard via Twitter.

The APC presidential candidate took time to discuss and proffer solutions to national issues bedeviling the country.

During the interaction, Tinubu gave reasons he doesn’t do one-on-one interviews with Nigerians.

In his words, “I see myself as a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper