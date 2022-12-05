2023 polls: Atiku charges Nigerians to hold leaders accountable





…Promises $10bn youths empowerment fund for MSME

…As Bode George absent

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, on Monday, in Lagos, charged Nigerians to hold leaders accountable and take destiny in their hand in the 2023 general polls.

Atiku also said he will set aside $10billion fund to empower youths engaged in Micro Small and Medium Enterprise, MSME, if elected in 2O23 poll.

Meanwhile, former National Vice Chairman South West, Bode George, was conspicuously absent as he belongs to the enstranged group of Rivers State Governor, Neysome Wike, the Intergrity Group.

Atiku charged residents it was time to liberate themselves from one family by voting him as president and the party’s governorship candidate, Dr Olajide Adediran (Jandor) in next year’s polls.

The PDP presidential candidate, made the urge, while addressing leaders, elders, members and supporters of PDP at the presidential rally, held at…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper