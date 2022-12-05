83-yr-old British widow in critical condition after attacked by dog





By Biodun Busari

An 83-year-old widow, Shirley Patrick has been rushed to a hospital due to multiple degrees of injuries sustained after being attacked by a dog in her home on Saturday.

Mrs Patrick was attacked by a dog in her residence in Caerphilly, South Wales, just half a mile from the place where a 10-year-old boy was killed by another a year ago, according to UK Mirror.

While the breed has not been confirmed, trained firearms officers, police and paramedics who were called to the old woman’s house have seized the dog.

They also arrested three people – two men, aged 20 and 31, and a woman of 28 – on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control and causing injury.

According to the report, the suspects were later released on bail.

A 43-year-old Mrs Patrick’s grandson, Lee Grenfell, who manages his own walking business for local dog owners, with neighbours said, “all hell…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper